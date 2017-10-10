Missing Inverbervie man traced safe and well

An Inverbervie man reported missing at the weekend has been traced safe and well.
Police had issued an appeal after 55 year-old Duncan Adam disappeared from his home address on Sunday (October 8).
Authorities had said they were growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.
A statement from Police Scotland this morning said: “We can confirm that Duncan Adam who was earlier reported missing from the Inverbervie area has been traced safe and well in the Montrose area.”
