Missing Inverbervie man traced safe and well

An Inverbervie man reported missing at the weekend has been traced safe and well.

Police had issued an appeal after 55 year-old Duncan Adam disappeared from his home address on Sunday (October 8).

Authorities had said they were growing “increasingly concerned” for his welfare.

A statement from Police Scotland this morning said: “We can confirm that Duncan Adam who was earlier reported missing from the Inverbervie area has been traced safe and well in the Montrose area.”