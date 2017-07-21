New information released in search for missing man

New information about the appearance of missing St Cyrus man Greame Leslie has been released as the search for him continues.

The 62-year-old was reported missing to Police after he was last spoken to by his family in Dundee on Friday July 14, 2017.

It is understood he may have been seen at his home at Scotston Place during Monday (July 17) by neighbours and, following assistance from the public, there has been a potential sighting of Mr Leslie in the Montrose High Street area on Tuesday, 18.

He is described as white, around 5ft 1, of a stocky build, wears glasses and has a tattoo on his right forearm. In addition, it is understood he fell in the days leading up to him being reported missing whereby he sustained injuries to his face.

Inspector Megan Heathershaw said: “Mr Leslie had an accident prior to being reported missing by his family which resulted in him sustaining a bruise to one of his eyes. Given the severity of the injury he will still look bruised, which I hope might jog someone’s memory if they think they might have seen a man matching his description but not quite sure if it was him.

“Mr Leslie is known to frequent licensed premises in Montrose and Dundee and extensive enquiries are continuing to establish his movements in these areas during the past week, in particular Montrose given recent possible sightings.

“It has been one week now since Mr Leslie spoke to his family and our concerns for him are growing. I would also appeal to Mr Leslie directly to get in touch with us if he sees this appeal - it is crucial we ensure you are safe and well.

“Please contact Police on 101 with information.”