Police appeal after Stonehaven ATM targetted

Police Scotland is appealing for information following an attempted theft from an ATM machine in Stonehaven.

Officers were alerted yesterday morning (Monday June 12, 2017) that a machine had been tampered with and damaged in the Market Square area. Nothing was taken.

Detective Sergeant Steve Beattie, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are following several lines of enquiry in relation to this incident, however I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to please contact Police.

“In particular we would be keen to speak to anyone who saw a man aged in his 40s with dark hair between the hours of 1.30am and 3am that morning to get in touch - you may have information which could assist.

“I would also appeal to the public to please inform police if and when they see suspicious activity at any ATM. The sooner we know, the quicker we can target our resources to the right places at the right times.

“Contact Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous.”