Police seize £6,000 of cocaine in Banchory

Class A drugs with a ‘street’ value of around £6,000 have been seized in the Banchory area during an intelligence-led operation.

CID Proactive officers executed a drug search warrant at a property in the Highfield Avenue area on Friday November 17, 2017, where cocaine along with a high three-figure sum of cash was recovered.

A 22-year-old man was subsequently detained and charged and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Monday November 20).

Detective Sergeant Andrew Machray, who led the operation, said: “A significant amount of controlled drugs have once again been seized in the North East which could have ended up in our communities.

“Proactive action is carried out every day in the region to tackle the sale and supply of illegal substances, and we rely on information and intelligence from the public to do this. Please continue to let us know your concerns by contacting Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 in confidence.”