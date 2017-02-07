Second day of searches for missing Mearns kayaker

Searches are continuing today to trace kayaker Dominic Jackson, who was reported missing on Sunday night.

The 35-year-old left his home at Fettercairn on Friday evening (February 3) to make his way up the North East coast to the Portsoy Harbour area for a sea-kayaking trip.

A kayak believed to have been used by Mr Jackson was recovered from the sea on the Lybster coast through the night. Enquiries are still ongoing to confirm ownership.

Inspector Ewan Strachan said: “Our efforts to trace Mr Jackson are continuing and we have a team of specialist officers in place - including a dive team - with support from the Coastguard to continue the search today, particularly in the direction of where the kayak was recovered. Unfortunately, weather conditions are not favourable and our resources will continue to be deployed accordingly. We will be liaising with our Police colleagues in the north to ensure the search area is maximised.

“Foot searches along the coastline from Portsoy up to Buckie are currently ongoing with assistance from members of the public, and I would once again like to thank them sincerely for their help.”

Through enquiries, the last confirmed sighting of Mr Jackson is on Saturday morning between 10.30am and 11am in the Cullen area where he asked some local people where the best kayaking spot might be.

Inspector Strachan added: “Several people have come forward so far, however I would like to appeal to any other kayakers who were in that area at the time and may have seen Mr Jackson to please get in touch, no matter how insignificant you think your information might be.

“Please contact Police on 101.”