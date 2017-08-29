Stonehaven named on human trafficking list

Stonehaven has been named in a list of places in Scotland where victims of human trafficking have been identified.

For the first time, authorities have revealed the locations throughout Scotland where victims of human trafficking have been identified over the past five years.

The list shows that the crime is not restricted to the nation’s cities, with numerous small towns and rural or remote locations also making an appearance.

The data reveals that victims of human trafficking have been identified in 27 of Scotland’s 32 local authority areas, despite the majority of people believing it is not a problem where they live. The list was published as part of a new awareness campaign backed by Police Scotland and the groups Migrant Help and the Trafficking Awareness Raising Alliance (TARA).

“Generating awareness that the exploitation of adults and children is happening in Scotland today is key to bringing it to an end,” said Justice Secretary Michael Matheson. “Human trafficking is an appalling abuse of human rights. This horrific crime affects the most vulnerable in society and has wide reaching consequences for its victims.”

The list in full is: Aberdeen, Alva, Annan, Appin, Ayr, Bathgate, Dumfries, Dundee, Dunfermline, East Kilbride, Edinburgh, Falkirk, Fort William, Glasgow, Hamilton, Inverness, Kirkcaldy, Larkhall, Orkney, Perth, Stirling, Stonehaven, Kilmarnock, Livingston, Elgin, Paisley, and Airdrie.