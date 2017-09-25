Two charged after disturbance in Stonehaven

Two men have been charged following a disturbance in the Allardice Street area of Stonehaven at the weekend.

The incident happened at about 12.30am on Sunday, September 24.

Two men, aged 27 and 29-years-old, have been arrested and charged and are anticipated to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 26.

Inspector Shelia McDerment said: “Our enquiries are ongoing into this incident. A number of people were in the area at the time who would have witnessed the disturbance.

“Anyone who saw what happened and has not yet spoken to police are urged to make contact on 101 using reference 0110 of September 24 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”