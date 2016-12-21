Two charged following drugs recovery near Portlethen

Police have charged two people after drugs with a street value of up to £9,000 were recovered near Portlethen.

A 31-year-old man from the Manchester area and a 19-year-old man from the Oldham area are expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Wednesday December 21, 2016) following the recovery of Class A drugs.

The recovery of cocaine and diamorphine was made after a vehicle was stopped on the A90 Dundee - Aberdeen road near Portlethen on Tuesday December 20 as part of an intelligence-led operation.

Targeting serious organised crime involving drugs is a priority for North East Division under Operation Aspen to ensure the area remains one of the safest places to live and work. We continue to appeal to anyone with information about drug misuse where they live to contact Police on 101 or if they wish to remain anonymous the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.