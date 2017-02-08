Volunteers urged to put safety first as search resumes for missing kayaker

Officers leading the search for missing Mearns kayaker Dominic Jackson are once again urging volunteers to put their own safety first as an intensive specialist Police operation gets underway for a third day.

As searches once again resume this morning (Wednesday February 8,), Inspector Kevin Goldie - who is now leading the Police operation - has warned that with weather conditions not expected to improve today, highly trained specialist officers are needed to tackle more dangerous and challenging terrain.

Ross Greenhill, UK Coastguard Coastal Operations Area Commander, has also urged members of the public volunteering to help search for Mr Jackson not to enter the water.

Inspector Goldie added: “Once again I would like to thank the volunteers who have turned out for their support both yesterday and today - I cannot stress how much it is appreciated and I know it has been a great source of strength for Dominic’s family at this difficult time.

“However weather conditions are not expected to improve today and as our search operation enters more difficult and challenging terrain, our priority must be your safety. I know that a number of volunteers have turned out with kayaks today to assist with the sea search, however given the conditions I would urge you to find other ways of supporting Dominic’s family. Police Scotland has specially trained staff who we are unable to deploy at this stage due to the deteriorating weather and dangerous conditions; I would advise members of the public also not to put themselves at risk.

“By no means does this mean the search is being scaled down, however we need the right people in the right places at this time. Our officers are trained in certain techniques and will be designated to certain areas - they have the skills and equipment needed to maximise the area we need to cover.

“As always, anyone with information about Dominic’s whereabouts at the weekend are urged to contact Police 101, no matter how insignificant you think your information might be.”