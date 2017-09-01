Donation boost for Gymnastics Club

Stonehaven Gymnastics Club received a cheque of £250 from Michael Hopkins of the Stonehaven Lions last week.

The cheque was presented to the treasurer of the club Moira Reith, and the money will go towards the club’s fundraising for new equipment.

