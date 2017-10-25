Bourtree Pre-school group thank you for donation

Bourtree Pre-School is a parent run pre-school group providing Early Years Education to children between ages 2 -5 years based in Portlethen.

They have been donated high visibility vests by William Nicol Tankers for staff and children for use on outings. The group have to fundraise continuously to keep running and are very grateful to be given this level of support from a local company.

Gary Thomson, Transport Services General Manager said “William Nicol Ltd are pleased to supply the local pre-school at Bourtree with hi visibility vests so the children and teachers are seen and safe when out and about in the local area. “