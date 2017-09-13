Consultation open on schools rezoning

A re-zoning consultation for primary schools in Stonehaven has moved a step forward after being considered by councillors this week.

In June approval was given for officers to undertake a re-zoning exercise for Dunnottar, Arduthie and Mill o’ Forest Primary Schools, due to continued housing development to the west of the town.

A report was put before members of Kincardine and Mearns Area Committee on Tuesday, giving details of the consultation process involved. The report states: “At present the vast majority of new houses in Stonehaven are zoned to Dunnottar School, which is over capacity. There is currently capacity at Arduthie and Mill o’ Forest. In addition to an increasing roll, Dunnottar faces challenges around the suitability of the building. The nursery is located offsite, at Carronhill School, and there is limited disabled access. We acknowledge that the re-zoning is a short to medium term solution and will not address the suitabiity challenges of Dunnottar.”

The consultation period will last until September 29. You can view the report at www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/schools/education-consultations/