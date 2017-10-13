Edible trails project for Royal Burgh

Community group Brighter Bervie was joined by representatives from the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) for a visit to Bervie School recently.

At the morning assembly in which all the pupils take such an active and enthusiastic part, Fiona Milne from SAMH engaged with them to share information about the good work that the organisation does to help people cope with mental illness.

Gardening is one of the therapeutic activities which SAMH promotes. After lunch, the Outdoor Learning Group, led by Joyce Mitchell, came out to the school garden to plant five apple trees donated by SAMH.

Now a patient two-year wait is required until they can pick and eat the fruit.

This work is part of the Edibles Trail project which Brighter Bervie is implementing around the Royal Burgh. Look out for more edible fruit, veg, flowers and herbs appearing for folk to pick and taste free of charge. The intention of the scheme is to connect people with natural healthy food sources as well as encouraging them to walk about and take a deeper interest in this wonderful community that we sometimes take for granted.