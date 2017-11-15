Exchange students looking for hosts

After another successful year of Stonehaven and the Mearns warmly welcoming French and Spanish school students, organisers are now looking ahead to 2018.

The area is proving very popular - this has partly been put down to the beauty of Stonehaven itself with its attractive harbour, stunning cliffs and unspoilt beach.

What the French and Spanish students - ranging from 14–17 years old - particularly enjoy is the warmth and conviviality of local host families. Emilie Bouchard reflected, “I loved this week in Stonehaven. I really miss you and hope to come back again soon”. This is typical of the feedback received from students heading home with unforgettable memories.

The experience is equally rewarding for local host families. Michelle Fraser had this to say about hosting in 2017: ”just dropped off the last of my French students for the season. They have all been a joy! It’s an enriching experience, welcoming young students who you have never met into your home.

Hosts can be families with young children, empty nesters, couples with no children, retired couples and single women. What is important is an open, friendly nature and a clean, comfortable home with two spare beds. Families receive payment for hosting and, as pupils are out touring with their teachers in the daytime, daily routines are barely affected.

For more information, contact Clare from Language Travel Tours on (01561 378218) or (07787 858368) or (clare.plaister@wanadoo.fr). Alternatively, visit the LTT Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/languagetraveltours.