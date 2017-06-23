Lairhillock School Wishing Well

Lairhillock Primary School celebrated their 10th birthday this spring and part of the celebrations involved the building of a wishing well.

The children and staff all helped to make personalised bricks and some even tried their hands at being brickies and laying the structure! They were donated as many scallop shells as needed for the roof of the well by Gourline fish merchants at ‘the creel’ in Stonehaven. The intention of the well is to collect money (and wishes) for charities, chosen by the pupils of the school. The first charity selected was Cancer Research UK and they were presented with a donation of £127.03.