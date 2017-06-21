Local lad is up for award

ICT pupils in S1 and S2 at Lathallan School were given the opportunity to enter the Young Game Designers BAFTA Competition recently.

Campbell Mearns, an S2 pupil from Catterline, came up with a unique game idea called ‘Last light.’

Campbell recently learned that he has been selected as a finalist for a YGD BAFTA for the Game Concept Award for children aged 10-14. He and his family have been invited to the final on Saturday, July 8.

This is the first time Lathallan has entered the YGD BAFTA competition.

Headmaster, Mr Richard Toley, said “This is an outstanding achievement and an excellent reflection of all the hard work from staff and pupils.

‘‘I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Campbell and wish him the best of luck at the final.”

Campbell said: “I always thought about game design and that it could maybe even be a future career path, so when I was assigned the task to come up with a game concept in ICT, I jumped at the chance to get my idea out there.”

Winners of the BAFTA will receive a host of prizes including a mentor from the games industry to help them develop their skills, tours of leading games studios and a prototype of their game created by a team of developers.

