Local teacher to help in Rwandan schools

Local primary school teacher Siobhan Rynne has been selected to go to Rwanda as part of The Wood Foundation’s Global Learning Partnerships (GLP).

Siobhan, a teacher at Banchory-Devenick Primary School, will travel to Rwanda in July for four weeks.

She will be working with local teachers to help improve learning and teaching in Rwanda’s classrooms.

As part of her trip, Siobhan is organising a number of fundraising activities in the community. She has a JustGiving fundraising page and is aiming to raise £1,250. The first fundraising event was a Don’s Day out on May 12, watching the Aberdeen Celtic match at Pittodrie and meeting Angus the Bull.

She also hosted a Rwandan tea and coffee tasting event last week at Banchory-Devenick School.

Other upcoming fundraising events include a Newtonhill Brownies Rwandan themed night on May 30, the 26-mile Aberdeen Kiltwalk on June 4, and a Pool / darts fun competition in Quioters Bar, Newtonhill on June 10 at 2pm.

Siobhan said: “I’m very grateful for the generous support from friends, family, teachers and parents at Banchory-Devenick School who have kindly raised £910 to help fund my visit.

“I hope to come back with a greater understanding of global citizenship and to share this with both the pupils in my school and the wider community.”