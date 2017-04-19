Portlethen’s new primary school opens its doors

Portlethen’s new primary school Hillside School, opened its doors to staff and pupils on Tuesday, brinign to an end a long wait for parents and children in the town who had been campaigning for a third primary school for several years.

Speaking earlier in the year, Aberdeenshire Council’s head of Performance and Resources, Craig Clement, said “The new £12.9m school will have facilities for primary pupils as well as pre-school and play group provision, a dedicated community room, a two-court sports hall, library, 13 classrooms and office and staff areas.

“Outside, the playground and all-weather pitch will give pupils an excellent opportunity for outdoor learning and the chance to take part in different sports.”

Lesley-Anne Munro, Head Teacher at Hillside Primary School said on Tuesday: “Today we welcomed pupils to our lovely school here at Hillside. It has been an exciting and busy day and we are looking forward to a future full of joy and learning in our brand new building.

“The school will celebrate its official opening later this year.”

