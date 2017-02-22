Stonehaven primary school marks 40th birthday

Stonehaven’s Mill o’ Forest Primary School celebrated its 40th birthday at the beginning of this month with a special assembley and 70s ‘museum’ to mark the occasion.

Mr Andrew Tait, the first head teacher from Mill o’ Forest when it opened in 1977, visited the school on February 7 along with some other former members of staff. Former pupils, who had attended the school when it first opened its doors, were also invited along.

Old photos of Mill o' Forest staff and pupils were on display.

Current Head Teacher Ms Marchant welcomed everyone to a special assembly where P7 pupils presented “A trip down memory lane” for the pupils and visitors. The Pupil Council accompanied visitors on a tour of the school where the nostalgia continued.

A 1970s museum was set up and pupils, parents and visitors were invited to look at the artefacts from the past.

Pupils were fascinated to see videos and cassette tapes as well as an old TV, household items and even some clothes from the time. Part of this museum has now been set up in Stonehaven Library window so please have a look and let us know what you think.

To add to the enjoyment of the day, school staff dressed in clothes from the 1970s. The special guests were invited to a tea party where a commemmorative cake, donated by Hazel Robson of Gumblossom Cakes, was suitably enjoyed by all.

A section of the 'museum' was made up to look like a 1970s living room

If you have any memories of your time at Mill o’ Forest School, why not shre them with us. Email news@mearnsleader.com. Share your stories and photos, pop in to the Leader office or phone us on (01569) 785702