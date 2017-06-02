Brighter Bervie get a helping hand from police

The sun shone on Wednesday, May 24 when three local police volunteers came to help the Brighter Bervie group plant 35 roses in the new Heritage Garden behind the Medical Centre in Inverbervie.

Sheila McDerment, Austin Stevenson and Steven Inglis generously gave-up their own off-duty time to assist Brighter Bervie with this community project which marks the 675th anniversary of Inverbervie being granted Royal Burgh status by King David II in 1342.

The planting team are pictured with Brighter Bervie’s Mary Finch beside the Heritage Garden. The traditional drystane dyke was recently built with the skilful help of members of the Dry Stone Walling Association.

The wall incorporates Bervie’s Coat-of-Arms beautifully created in ceramic mosaic by commissioned artist Debbie Ryan. The Coat-of-Arms features a white rose so ground-cover white roses have been chosen to fill the garden in front of the wall.

For this project Brighter Bervie acknowledges the generous support received from the funding administrators of the nearby Tullo and Twinshiels Windfarm.