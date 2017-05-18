Brighter Bervie make their mark

As they mark the 675th anniversary of Inverbervie’s Royal Burgh status, community group Brighter Bervie have been putting the finishing touches to a beautiful outdoor meeting space for residents to enjoy.

Tom Campbell from Brighter Bervie commented: “Our Forum project in the Voyage of Life Garden has been constructed. We now have a combined retaining wall and bench encircling the sunken lawn which provides an intimate outdoor meeting space here in Inverbervie for all to use.

“During the weekend, our friends from the Dry Stone Walling Association have built a really attractive drystane dyke incorporating Debbie Ryan’s ceramic mosaic Burghal Arms at our new Heritage Garden located behind Inverbervie Medical Centre.

“Over the next two weeks we’ll complete the feature with a bed of white roses. This project marks the 675th anniversary of Bervie’s Royal Burgh status.”

