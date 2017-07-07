Local garden holds Open Day

A garden at Clayfolds, Bridge of Muchalls was opened under the Scotland’s Garden Scheme last month (Sunday, June 25) and over 120 people turned up to walk round the garden, meander through the tracks of six acres of wild flowers and native trees, and visit the pond.

The garden was open to the public and well-behaved dogs and all seemed to have a lovely day.

The owner, Andrea Sinclair, a local garden designer, was on hand to show people round and answer any questions. Visitors asked about the mixed borders, unusual plants and development of the garden. People followed a map round the ‘wild garden’ and again enquired about the progress of this area, and they were able to spot many wild flowers including marsh orchids.

There were also home bakes and teas for sale and £648. was raised for charities, with 40% to the SSPCA, the rest to Scotland’s Gardens Scheme beneficiaries. Further information about SGS can be found at www.scotlandsgardens.org