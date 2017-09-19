“New lease of life” for beachfront area

A beachfront area has been given a new lease of life thanks to a host of Stonehaven volunteers.

Earlier this year, the Horizon Group started work on a revamp of the Wave Garden next to the beach pavilion.

Rotten timber benches and wave shaped palisades were removed and new pathways and seating areas were laid. Two new picnic tables donated by the Stonehaven Lions Club completed the makeover, and are already proving a popular addition to the promenade.

Julie Lomax of the Horizon Group said they were delighted with both the finished result, and the support received throughout the project. Mrs Lomax said, “We are so proud of Kath Boyne the Convenor of Horizon as she project managed the new look that was a group decision. Jim Cattanach very kindly donated his time free of charge to the project. Jim and Alex Cattanach worked together as a great team to get the landscaping and concreting job complete.”

She added, “And a massive thank you to the Lions for buying the two picnic benches for the area. This is part of their contribution to their own centennial celebrations.”

Meanwhile, Lions president Michael Hopkins told the Leader, “Our Centennial celebrations have all come together in Stonehaven with the flower bed at Baird Park, living up to our service ethic by hanging the Horizon Group’s flower baskets and now the wave garden. I assume the benches will last over 100 years.”

“A big thank you to all from Horizon Group who have helped us in our centennial year of Lions worldwide and nearly 40 years of Stonehaven & District Lions Club. It has brought our partnership closer while doing the greater good for our town.”