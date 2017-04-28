Portlethen Conservation Group funding bid

Portlethen Moss Conservation Group is hoping to scoop a big cash boost from the Tesco Bags of Help initiative.

Tesco teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 - all raised from the 5p bag levy - being awarded to local community projects.

Portlethen Moss Conservation Group is one of three groups in this Tesco region to have been shortlisted to receive the cash award, and shoppers are being invited to head along to Tesco stores to vote for who they think should take away the top grant.

The Group said: “Portlethen is an ever incrasing town with development overtaking environmental and recreational green spaces. The Portlethen Moss Conservation Group formed back in 2005 to address such issues. We work in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, local schools and the community. In 2010 we created the community woodland which is regularly used by schools and groups as an educational resource and it’s used daily by many members of the community. The group is looking for funding for natural play equipment to encourage children to go and play at the woodland.

Voting is open in stores throughout May and June. Customers will cast their vote using a token given to them at the check-out in store each time they shop.