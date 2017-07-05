Sixth Green Flag for Millo

Mill o’ Forest Primary School in Stonehaven were rewarded for their efforts to maintain their Ec-school status recently, when they were awarded a sixth Green Flag.

Green Flags are awarded to schools for making efforts to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

During the last two years the school’s Eco Committee - made up of pupils across the school - decided to rename itself ‘The Global Gang’ to take into consideration the global aspect of environmental learning they are now expected to undertake. This group have achieved success with their many projects. These have included a Pocket garden, a beach clean, a Fairtrade Action Day, a World Water Day and a World against Child Labour assembly. The Global Gang have recently been asked to take part in a radio broadcast with Mearns FM to bring attention to child labour across the world. They have also begun to work with SALT on the issue of litter in the school grounds of Stonehaven during out of school hours and during the holidays.

Next term,litter picks will continue and they aim to cover areas wider than the school grounds, including more walks that keep beaches and green spaces tidy. The “Global Gang” will continue to focus on issues related to both the environment and the new UN Sustainable Development Goals. They have identified Gender Equality, Water Sanitation, Climate Action and Life below Water as goals for the whole school to learn about and improve. Across the school pupils will continue to learn about Fairtrade, sustainable energy and other environmental issues.

By doing all this they hope to be ready in two years time to achieve their seventh Green Flag and by taking part in such projects and learning, pupils continue to recognise that their action can make a difference to their future world.

Of course none of these achievements would be possible without the commitment of our pupils, staff and parent body as well as our partners in the wider community, and we would like to thank them all for their support which we very much appreciate.