Everest challenge for Catterline man

A Catterline man is set to embark on an expedition of a lifetime next year raising money for Children In Need - but only if he can raise £5,000 by Christmas.

Luke Ellix (30) hopes to make the journey to Everest Base Camp in March next year, alongside his best friend Gerard Whitehead, as part of a team of Children in Need volunteers.

However, Luke and Gerard need to raise £10,000 for the charity by the end of the year. BT My Donate and Children in Need have gifted two tickets for afternoon tea in the revolving restaurant at the top of the BT Tower in London, which they hope to raffle off to raise funds, and they also have a fundraising page.

Luke said: “Both of us have often talked about doing something for charity that could be classed as ‘epic’, and both of us have a genuine fascination for Everest, so it was a bit of an easy decision, although I think the enormity of it all is only just sinking in. The expedition starts on the March 17 and is 19 days in total. Along the way we face extreme weather conditions and temperatures, high altitude sickness (base camp is at 17,598 feet above Stonehaven!) obvious muscle pains and blisters, a lack of ‘Western’ sanitation and local cuisine. Oh, and a flight into the world’s most dangerous airport at Lukhla.

“Neither of us were particularly fit, which I guess makes this even more challenging, and so the training began in earnest. I’m in Stonehaven gym a lot more than I ever was, with a big focus on cardio, and I’ve also climbed 10 Munros since July.”

You can find out more about the raffle at www.facebook.com/we.are.nEver.rest/posts/1649790105055486 or www.mydonate.bt.com/teams/neverrest for details on how to support their Children in Need challenge.