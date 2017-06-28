Fall ignites safety concerns

A Stonehaven grandmother has called for warning signs to be installed at the top of a path in Stonehaven after her husband was involved in a serious accident.

Deryck Coull (75), was navigating his way down a path leading to Mineralwell Park earlier this month to watch his grandchildren take part in their school sports day when his wheelchair began to slide. Unable to stop, Deryck crashed down an embankment, sustaining injuries to his face and head, as well as four broken ribs.

Deryck’s wife, Vera, contacted the Leader to express her concern about the suitability of the path, which leads in to the park from Baird Terrace, for wheelchair use.

She said: “My husband was on his own, on his way to watch Sports Day at Mineralwell Park. He has used the upper path from Baird Park before, but this time he used the lower path. His wheelchair started sliding on the loose stones and he couldn’t stop it.

“Luckily some women saw him and phoned for an ambulance. He spent three nights in hospital.

“I would like the Council to put a sign up at the top of the path, warning wheelchair users not to use the lower one. I would hate to see this happen to someone else.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “We were sorry to hear of this accident and have had discussions about the possible erection of signage on the route.

“We don’t feel that advising wheelchair or buggy users to avoid the path is the right approach in this case, but we would urge users of any of our routes to take account of their surroundings as conditions can change.”