Family tradition is an Easter egg-stravaganza

For many families, Easter is a time of tradition - whether it be an egg hunt, a trip to church for the Easter Sunday service, or a family get-together.

But one Stonehaven family have taken their Easter family tradition to a whole new level.

Yolka

The McNab family - parents Jim and Linda, and their grown-up children, Jennifer (32), Kayleigh (30), Carolyn (28), and twins Stuart and Iain (26) come together every Easter Sunday for an egg-stravagant egg decorating competition, culminating in a winner beign chosen via a secret ballot and a chocolate egg bestowed on the winner.

Previous designs have included Egg Sheeran, Eggward Scissorhands and Zeggy Stardust, to name a few.

Jennifer told the Leader: “We started in 2011, my sister Kayleigh was the instigator and keeps us organised every year.

“All seven of us take part, with the additions of partners and husbands if they want to join in.

Zeggy Stardust

“We all gather at my parents house on Easter Sunday and we have a day of crafting. Generally everyone has sourced their own specific materials as the egg designs are secret until the day but Kayleigh provides a craft box full of pipe cleaners, googly eyes, glitter etc just in case.

“There are no rules really but you must complete it on the day, and if you are unable to come you must complete it in the same amount of time. My brother Stuart is competing from overseas this year as he is in Abu Dhabi.

“Also, it’s not a must but ideally you have to have the word egg or egg related titles.”

This year, the McNab’s will be holding their Eggstravaganza on Easter Monday, and they want your help to choose the winner!

The McNab family - Iain, Jennifer, Jim, Linda, Kayleight, Carolyn and Stuart

We will be uploading pictures if this year’s efforts to the Mearns Leader Facebook page on Easter Monday, and all you have ti do is ‘like’ your favourite. The winner will be announced the next day.