Flood alert issued for Aberdeenshire

A flood alert has been issued for the area, with heavy rain expected to continue into Wednesday.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) issued the alert on Tuesday morning. The alert means that flooding is possible. It is one step down from a flood warning.

A statement on the SEPA website says: “Heavy and persistent rainfall has been forecast for the north east of Scotland, which will lead to a risk of flooding from rivers as of early Wednesday morning. Possible flooding impacts may include flooding of low-lying land and roads. Wet road surfaces and ponding of water may lead to difficult driving conditions, travel disruption and longer journey times.

Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property. Advice and information is also available through Floodline on 0345 9881188. This flood alert is now in force until further notice and was sent by phone and sms free of charge to registered customers of our Floodline direct warning service. If you haven’t already signed up to receive free flood messages, please call Floodline or register online at sepa.org.uk/floodingsignup.”

The Met Office have also issued a weather warning for wind and rain for the area. The rain warning is valid until 12pm on Wednesday, and the wind warning is valid until 10pm on Tuesday.

A statement on their website says: “A large area of rain lingering over Scotland until Wednesday will be heavy at times, especially over north-facing high ground where heavy rain is likely to be more persistent. This has the potential to widely generate 25 to 50 mm rain in 24 hours over northern and northeastern Scotland, and 50 to 75 mm rain over some areas of high ground here where locally close to 100 mm may fall. Southeastern Scotland is expected to see slightly lower totals overall but with the risk of some heavy bursts.”