Gourdon sale to support community garden project

Plans to revive a former Gourdon play park will be given a funding boost by a popular nearly new sale.

Preliminary designs for the green space at the bottom of Seaview Terrace are nearing completion and a committee has been formed to spearhead a community garden project to transform the area.

They have received backing from the Gordon New 2 You Sale which will return on Saturday October 7 with a wide selection of high-quality children’s toys, books, clothing and nursery equipment on offer.

The event, which runs annually, selects a different local project to which to donate funds raised and for 2017 the Gordon Lower Play Park will benefit.

Organiser Lynn Stephen said: “The sale was set up by mums in the area to provide a forum for parents in the area to sell clothes, toys and equipment their children have outgrown, and for others to grab a bargain. We know how little time items for babies, toddlers and young children last, and many of us have houses bursting with items we no longer need. This will be our sixth sale and so far we’ve raised more than £4,000 for local good causes.”