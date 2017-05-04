On Friday April 21, Cookney Hall played host to a Guide Dogs for the Blind fund raising coffee morning organised by Sylvia Pike.

Some 50 people turned out to support this event and a great morning was had by all, with Aileen Henderson and Marlene Connon helping serve the home bakes and teas along with Harry Henderson running the raffle.

Many folk helped contribute to the success of the event including the Kirkton Garden Centre donating to the raffle and in all some £200 was raised for this worthy cause.

