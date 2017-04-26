Brave cancer battlers take to the catwalk

New event will see 24 men who have faced

diagnosis become models at

charity fashion show

Aaron Wilson (42) is making his modelling debut at Friends of ANCHOR’s Brave event on May 5.

54 year-old Richard Haugh from Laurencekirk

Brave was launched in the fifth anniversary year of Courage on the Catwalk to recognise the sheer strength and determination of 24 men who have faced a cancer diagnosis past and present.

He will be joined by Richard Haugh (54), from Laurencekirk.

The sell-out event will take place at the Aberdeen Beach Ballroom, with men from across the North-east sharing their story and inspiring an audience of more than 500 people.

In 2014, aged 40, Aaron was diagnosed with colo-rectal cancer. Since then, he has fought bravely to battle his cancer head-on, with his wife and young daughter his inspiration to keep fighting. He has endured 2,500 hours of chemotherapy.

Aaron explained; “It’s been absolutely fantastic meeting the other men taking part in Brave. We’ve all been having such a laugh and despite having come together under difficult circumstances, it’s comforting knowing that they have all gone through a similar battle.”

Joining Aaron on the catwalk is Richard, who received the devastating news that he had stage 3 bowel cancer aged 50 in 2012, after a routine bowel screening.

He underwent extensive surgery but complications meant he spent two weeks in the high dependency unit and his family feared the worst.

Thankfully, the married father-of-two fought to recover.

He said; “The psychology service provided by Friends of ANCHOR was a great benefit to my wife and I during what was a very dark time.”

Every penny that is raised from Brave will go directly to the charity’s most ambitious fundraising campaign to date to mark their “Dreaming Big” vision for North-east cancer research.