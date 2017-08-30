‘Glow Gold’ for September in memory of Sam

Stonehaven’s War Memorial will be lit up gold tomorrow (Friday) to mark the beginning of Childhood Cancer awareness month.

The Glow Gold campaign is a nationwide project aimed at raising awareness of childhood cancer, and it sees significant buildings lit up gold throughout the month of September.

Stonehaven mum Tanya Turnbull lost her five-year-old son Sam to a brain tumour in July 2016. She and the rest of Sam’s family now work tirelessly to raise funds and awareness, setting up Super Sam’s Fund, which has raised over £100,000 for charity.

The family are also behind the annual Cycle for Sam event, which raises tens of thousands of pounds each year.

Little Sam had just entered Primary One at Dunnottar School in August 2015 when he began vomiting every morning and complaining of neck pain.

A CT scan confirmed that he was suffering from a brain tumour and months of gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy followed.

Tragically, three weeks after his treatment was finished, Sam passed away at home on July 14, 2016.

Tanya said: “Every day 11 children in the uk are diagnosed with cancer which equates to around 4000 children a year.

“Three children a day in the UK lose their life to cancer.

“One in 285 people under the age of 20 will be diagnosed with cancer. Cancers in children are different to adult cancers - they are not caused by lifestyle choices.

“I would urge people to visit the Grace Kelly ladybird fund for signs and symptoms of childhood cancer (www.gracekellyladybird.co.uk/symptoms-and-signs)”.

