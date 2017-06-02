Mental health charity Pillar on verge of closure

A mental health charity in Stonehaven which is facing closure due to a lack of funding has appealed to councillors for help.

Pillar Kincardine has served the community for 30 years, but has said it may have to close it’s door within “a matter of weeks” if government funding can’t be reinstated.

A representative from the charity has sent an open letter to elected members from Aberdeenshire Council, which states: “Pillar Kincardine may be forced to close its’ doors before the end of the summer because of a decision taken by the commissioning body for adult health and social care services in Aberdeenshire. Some of the most vulnerable members of that community will be left with nowhere to go except a ‘brand new’ service that is barely functioning. “By allocating all of the available monies to one service, with additional provision only for that services “start-up costs”, the Council has effectively wiped out existing provision in this locality. We ask that, at the very least, funding be allocated to support the work of Pillar until such time as the new service provider begins susbtantially to fulfil the terms of its contract.”

Stonehaven Community Council have backed Pillar.

The charity is currently initiating fundraising drives, including the Together Equals A Marathon (TEAM 26.2), where a team of 26 people walk one mile to complete a marathon. More details can be found on www.pillarkincardine.co.uk