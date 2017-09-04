Pedal power raising awareness

Those of you who have visited parks around Stonehaven in recent days may have noticed a new addition.

Gold bikes have been placed in four parks around the town, in a bid to raise awareness during childhood cancer awareness month.

The bikes bear information for parents, carers and children about the warning signs of childhood cancer, which can be different to the illness in adults.

Stonehaven mum Tanya Turnbull, who lost her five year-old son Sam to a brain tumour in 2016, said: “There are now four gold bikes parked up in four of the parks around Stonehaven to raise awareness of childhood cancer and displaying the signs and symptoms of cancer in children.

“Claire Lindsay and her husband kindly did all of this with the idea coming from another bereaved Mum who is doing something similar in Aberdeen.”

Stonehaven’s war memorial was lit up gold last Friday evening (September 1) to mark the beginning of childhood cancer awareness month.

The Glow Gold campaign is a nationwide project aimed at raising awareness of childhood cancer, and it sees significant buildings lit up gold throughout the month of September.

Anyone visiting the parks is being encouraged to take a moment and read the information on the bikes. Have you seen any of the bikes? If so, why not take a picture and send it in to us as a way of supporting the campaign. You can email photos to news@mearnsleader.com