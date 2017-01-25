Stonehaven mum beats the odds to survive life-threatening illness

A Stonehaven mum has said she is “overwhelmed” by the support of her family and friends, after she battled her way back from the brink of death in an horrific chain of events last summer.

Lesley Kane (35) was enjoying a game of dodgeball last August after work when she was hit in the chest by the ball, causing a small graze. Four days later, she was in hospital fighting for her life. Doctors told her she was battling sepsis and a bacterial infection called Necrotising fasciitis, both of which are deadly, and she immdiately underwent a series of operations to remove her left breast, as well as parts of her torso and back.

She said: “I was having cold/flu symptoms, but we flew out to Holland for a planned family holiday to visit relatives. We got there on the Saturday and by Sunday I was in hospital and my family were being told there was a 12 hours window to save me.”

Lesley was to spend two months in hospital in Holland before she was well enough to fly back to the UK. She had to learn how to do day to day activities such as walking, writing, and even brushing her teeth all over again. Her children, Eva (9) and Mya (7) returned home to start their new school year.

Lesley said: “My husband’s parents stepped in to make sure that the girls’ lives remained as normal as possible. I was told that I would have to spend time at a rehab centre in Glasgow, but I was determined that I was coming home to be with my girls. I am not the type of person to sit and mope, so I set myself a target every day to achieve something new.”

Amazingly, this determination meant that, to the surprise of her doctors, Lesley was able to return home to her family just two months after her ordeal began.

She said: “The doctors don’t know how I managed to survive, I shouldn’t be here really.”

Lesley still has a long way to go in terms of recovery, and faces a future of further operations. Her friends, Laura Lambert and Angie Levack, have set themselves a challenge to raise money to help Lesley financially while she concentrates on her recovery.

Laura said: “I am training hard to take part in the Balmoral Devil of Deeside, which is a 5km, and 10km run on the same day, then the following day a duathlon and 15mile trail run. Lesley has fought hard to be here and take her place as a mother, wife, daughter, sister, best friend and is still an amazing person who would do anything for anyone.”

For more information visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/LesleyKane

Lesley said: “Words can’t thank everyone enough for their support. I am so overwhelmed. It has really shown me how kind people can be, and also it shows you who your true friends are.

“My family has been so humbled by how my friends have helped out, whether it be dropping off meals to us, coming by to do a bit of ironing and cleaning, just the demands of life as a wife and mother. It has really helped.

“I feel so rich in life and lucky to have these people around me. It has been hard but I was never left alone.”