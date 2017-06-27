Stonehaven’s fourth community defibrillator finds a home

Stonehaven’s fourth community defibrillator is now in place at the town’s Bowling Club.

In May 2015, Baker Hughes along with John Trudgill gifted four defibrillators to the town. John’s brother Peter tragically died in hospital in 2014 after a huge wave swept him in at Stonehaven Harbour.

The Community Council negotiated the location of these defibrillators, with the other three already placed at Stonehaven Harbour, the Market Square, and inside the Co-op on David Street. Community council Chairman Phil Mills-Bishop is pictured handing over, on behalf of the SDCC, to the Stonehaven Bowling Club President Stan Mitchell the last of the Defibs. Also pictured are Marykirk Primary School pupils Danniel Williamson, Fraser Stewart, Oliver Greig, John Milne, Harvey Dawson and Arianna Lawson.