Highland dancing success for local girls

In 2017 three Highland Dancers from Brechin and Fettercairn took part in a number of Highland Dance competitions. The three girls are taught by Sara Beattie at The Beattie School of Dance. They have achieved fantastic success in the six highland dance competitions they entered at the start of this year. Over a short six- month period in the Novice section, Kenadie Sivewright (9) Ellie Dalgetty (10) and Emily Scott (11) among them won a total haul of 22 Overall Trophies and 289 medals. 126 of these were Gold, 105 silver and 58 Bronze!

Sara said: “An amazing achievement in such a short period of time! I am beyond proud of you all and extremely excited for your dancing future! You work relentlessly in and out of class and deserve all the rewards and recognition you get! Up with the big girls now!”

In the Novice section the girls danced the following dances: Highland Fling, Sword Dance, Sheann Truibhas, Hullachan, Flora MacDonald and Scottish Lilt. The girls will now be moving up to the Intermediate section where they will have to perform the 6 previous dances along with an extra 4: Barracks Johnnie, Highland Laddie, Irish Jig and Sailors hornpipe. Sara says “Performing a total of 10 dances requires extra stamina, brings extra pressure and sheer determination. The girls are so young but have learned and cleaned them quickly in class and I am confident they will take it in their stride on a competition day!”