Home offers help to carers

A care home in Stonehaven is providing support for people caring for a loved one after finding that 56 per cent feel ‘overwhelmed’ by their caring responsibilities.

Mowat Court on Kirkton Road has launched A helping hand, a guide packed with practical and emotional advice and support, after surveying 1,000 people who care for, or have responsibility for, someone over the age of 55.

The easy-to-follow guide has been designed to support those who care, and pools the expertise of Care UK’s care colleagues and fellow carers.

The study found that 75 per cent of carers in Scotland said they never or don’t often ask for help with caring responsibility. A further 44 per cent admitted that they weren’t aware that there was government support available.

The guide provides information on the rights of carers and the help they are entitled to, as well as offering ways for them to continue delivering great care for their loved one while keeping themselves happy and healthy.

Carers are also offered information on what to consider and how to proceed should they wish to explore respite or permanent residential care for their loved one.

To pick up your free copy of A helping hand, pop in to Mowat Court, or download the guide at careuk.com/helpinghand.

For more information on Mowat Court, please call home manager Kirsten Bell on 03300 572 255 or email Kirsten.bell@careuk.com.

Kirsten Bell, home manager at Mowat Court, said: “Caring for someone can be incredibly rewarding, though it can also be physically and emotionally demanding. We want to remind people that if they’re caring for an older relative or friend, it’s important to remember that they may feel isolated or overwhelmed at times - but this is natural, and they are not alone.

The study also revealed that 42 per cent of respondents in Scotland admitted that they neglect their own wellbeing due to time being taken up by caring responsibilities. A further 29 per cent also said that they neglect their relationship with their partner, and 24 per cent even added their relationship with their children was negatively impacted.

Kirsten continued: “Though they often feel overwhelmed, many people don’t think of themselves as carers, and don’t recognise that care takes a variety of forms: from helping someone to get well after an operation, to popping in to have a chat with someone each day – this all constitutes caring, and the responsibilities can mount up.

Our doors are always open, and our trained team is on hand to talk to people who care about the support available to them, as well as the different options for respite or permanent care for their loved one.”

A helping hand is the latest in a series of advice guides for family carers from Care UK. For information on other available guides, please go to careuk.com