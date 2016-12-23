Ice and snow warning for Aberdeenshire

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning of snow and ice covering Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

The warning was issued this morning and is valid ofrm 5pm today (Friday) until 12pm on Saturday.

The Met Office website says: “Wintry showers will affect large parts of Scotland during Friday evening and night onwards into Saturday morning.

“The most frequent snow showers will fall north of the Central Belt the bulk of accumulations will be on ground above 200 metres where 5-10 cm is possible.

“At lower levels accumulations will be smaller, more variable and most likely in Highland where 1-3 cm is possible at low levels.

“Icy stretches will be an additional hazard on untreated surfaces especially where showers fall.

“Please be aware of the risk of some difficult driving conditions.”