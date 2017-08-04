Last chance to take part in equal protection consultation

People throughout Scotland with a view on whether children should be given equal protection from assault now have less than 24 hours to complete a consultation on the issue.

Green MSP John Finnie’s proposed equal protection bill aims to give children the same protection from assault currently enjoyed by the rest of society. The consultation on the bill closes this evening (August 4).

Finnie’s proposed members’ bill has already received widespread backing from groups throughout Scotland, including NSPCC Scotland; Barnardo’s Scotland; Children 1st; Church of Scotland; Humanist Society; the Scottish Violence Reduction Unit and the Children & Young People’s Commissioner.

Justice spokesperson for the Scottish Greens, John Finnie MSP said:

“There is clear evidence that the use of physical punishment is detrimental to children’s long term health and wellbeing. By giving children full protection against assault we can send a clear message to all of us about how we treat each other and underpin Scotland’s efforts to reduce violence across the whole of society.

“My proposed bill seeks to afford children the same protection from assault that is currently enjoyed by the rest of society and I would encourage all interested parties to respond to my consultation before it closes today.”