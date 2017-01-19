Laurencekirk resident celebrates 106th birthday

Mary Craig from Burnside Care Home in Laurencekirk has joined the handful of centenarians in the UK aged 105 and over, after turning 106 in December.

Mary, who is Burnside’s oldest resident, enjoyed a party to celebrate the big day with family, friends and staff. They were treated to her favourite dish, Stovies, and drinks.

It is estimated that only around 600 centenarians in the UK are 105 years and older.

Mary has lived at Burnside for the past two years and is described by staff as a very content, sociable lady with a fantastic memory.

Mary loves reading and reciting poetry, which she does every evening before going to sleep. She also enjoys telling staff about all the firsts in her life – her first car, TV, radio, job – and reminiscing about her days as a school teacher. Some of her former pupils are also now residents at the same care home.

Marion Gordon, Manager at Burnside said: “Mary is a delight and it’s fantastic that she is still so outgoing at the age of 106. She is such a lovely woman who is thought the world of by her family, friends and the staff who support her. We had a great day celebrating her birthday.”