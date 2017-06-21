Lions mark centenary

A floral tribute to the work of the world’s largest service organization was put in place last week at Baird Park.

In the run up to their year of celebrations, the Stonehaven Lions Club had approached local landscape services manager, Ian Thomson, to ask if anything could be done to mark the centenary of Lions International.

And, pulling out all the stops, the dying art of Victorian carpet bedding has been used to set out a commemorative floral plaque. To get the desired effect, over 1000 plants were needed, a mix of blue and white lobelias, and golden pyrethrum.

William Rimmer said he and his colleague Liam Ferris had first used sand to draw out the design on the soil, before planting the hundreds of small flower plugs.

Mr Rimmer said he learned the technique from his father, who had been a gardener.