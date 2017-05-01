Locator beacon in driveway sparks search operation

A search launched off the coast of Muchalls earlier today was called off, after the personal locator beacon which sparked the response was located in a driveway.

The alarm was raised just after 10.15am and involved lifeboats from Stonehaven and Aberdeen.

Coastguards said it was called off after the emergency beacon was traced to a boat in a residential driveway.

Deputy Station Officer Graham Mitchell told the Leader: “The beacons give a rough signal at first, and it was the right decision to launch a boat as it could have been someone in trouble in the water and there is no time to delay in a situation like that.

“As we were able to hone in on the signal, we discovered that it was in a boat in a driveway. This shows that these beacons do work, as we were able to trace it.

“This one had malfunctioned and it was safe to stand down the lifeboats.”