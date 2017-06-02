Luthermuir Gala week next week

Luthermuir Gala week starts on Monday (June 5) with Potted Sports in the Park starting at 3.30-6pm, followed by a Quiz at Scots Corner starting at 7 for 7.30pm.

Gala week continues on Wednesday (June 7) from 7.30pm -10pm with an Art Show. Alongside the Art show there will be a Taster evening, for several local food and drink businesses. Entry is £5 which includes a glass of Prosecco and Canapés. The Art show will be open again on Friday (June 9) 10am-3pm when entry will be £2.50 which will include tea and home bakes.

Gala day will take place on Saturday June 10.

The normal gala will run from 1-4pm. At 4pm -10pm is Lutherfest, a mini music festival. Six bands will be playing, Kinnel, Georgia Crawl, Suzy Maynard and Charlie, Logan Morrison, Jealousy and Buffalo Soldiers will close the Event.