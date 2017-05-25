Mackie’s goes the extra mile for a cool look

When Mackie’s flagship ice cream parlour opens its doors there will be no prizes for guessing how far away the home of its famous taste is.

That’s because Mackie’s of Scotland’s Marischal Square venture in Aberdeen is to be called ‘Mackie’s 19.2’ – the 19.2 being the exact distance in miles from the Westertown home farm where the family first started making ice cream more than 30 years ago.

The exterior of the proposed ice cream parlour

Along with the name, tasty first visuals have also been unveiled, revealing the interior design at the Aberdeen city centre site – inspired by the brand and their products – and Mackie’s designers intended result is ‘sophistication dipped in fun’.

Karin Mackie, marketing director with Mackie’s of Scotland, said: “The name is the perfect way to show that we’re a local family business, with all our ice cream coming from our nearby dairy farm – it’s a nice nod towards our proud Aberdeenshire heritage and our commitment to use as much local produce as possible.

“The parlour will hopefully reflect the fun at the heart of the business – indulgent treats – while making a sophisticated space in the modern heart of the city.”

Taking inspiration from Mackie’s Westertown farm, near Rothienorman, there’s even a life-sized illuminated cow hanging in the window. Everything is aimed at emphasising the brand and letting customers know that it is made locally with the very best ingredients.

Marble table tops and wooden furniture dipped in colour reflect ice cream flavours, while timber counters and an information wall will impart key facts about Mackie’s – with it all bound up in a relaxing and fun space.

Mackie’s announced last year that it would open its first branded retail unit at the £107 million Marischal Square development – signing a 15-year lease and joining All Bar One, Marriott Hotels and Aberdeen Journals as an early ‘scoop’ on the developer’s client list.

With plans to open in the autumn, the 40-cover venture will provide customers with a choice of more than 20 new flavours of ice cream, ice cream lollies, crepes and waffles as well as a growing range of chocolate now produced in the £600,000 chocolate factory at Westertown.