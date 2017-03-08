Marykirk Raft Race ‘Night of Blues’

Marykirk Raft Race are hosting a ‘Night of Blues with Mathers & Wares’ at Marykirk Hall on Saturday, April 1, at 8pm.

Renowned local musicians Sandy Mathers and Gus Wares will be bringing their unique blend of classic and original blues to the village, and the evening is set to be the perfect warmup for the great live music the committee have lined up for this year’s Raft Race Day, which takes place on Sunday, May 21.

Without nights like this and their regular pub quizzes throughout the year they would be unable to continue hosting the Marykirk Raft Race, which raises significant amounts for Carronhill School, CHAS, Mearns Allsorts and other local charities and groups each year.

There will be a licensed bar and also a raffle, to which any donations are gratefully received. Should anyone be able to donate something, they should get in touch via the committee’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/marykirk.raft.race

All funds raised from the event will go to the various charities supported by the Marykirk Raft Race. Tickets cost £8 and are available from the Marykirk Hotel and Mearns Hardware Laurencekirk.