Mascot joins the team at Scotland’s charity air ambulance

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) has welcomed a new member to the team – an eight-foot paramedic mascot.

Set to become a firm favourite throughout Scotland – especially with younger supporters – the as-yet-unnamed mascot was unveiled this week at SCAA’s Perth Airport base.

The mascot wears similar kit to SCAA’s pool of six paramedics who crew the air ambulance along with two pilots.

The fun-filled foam character has been sponsored by specialist personal injury solicitors Watermans. The company’s three-year support of the friendly giant will allow SCAA to promote the country’s only charity-funded air ambulance at events and public gatherings.

Watermans managing director Scott Whyte was one of the first to welcome the mascot to the team.

“SCAA’s life-saving work is absolutely vital and we were keen to do anything we could do to support them over the next three years.

“It has been a pleasure to help SCAA bring this cuddly character to life so that the charity can raise awareness of the important role they play in rescuing people across the country - and the funding they need to do so.

“We look forward to our partnership developing and I am sure the new mascot will become a popular figure within SCAA and at the various events they attend each year.”

SCAA Chief Executive David Craig said the arrival of a customised mascot would help enhance the charity’s profile.

“While our frontline paramedics are out and about on their vital life-saving missions around the country, we now have an ever-ready stand-in who can help promote SCAA at events and activities throughout Scotland,” he said.

“We are extremely grateful to Watermans who have sponsored our first-ever mascot and I’m sure he will become a much-loved key member of the SCAA family for many years to come.”

Paramedic team leader John Pritchard said it was great to have such a handsome paramedic on the team!

“The crew is already getting a little jealous about the amount of fan mail he’s sure to attract,” he laughed.

“He’s still to complete his basic training but we all welcome him on board and to the vital role he will play in helping fly SCAA into the future.”

An online competition to name the mascot is set to be launched during National Air Ambulance Week (September 11 – 17) through SCAA’s Facebook page – scotlandscharityairambulance