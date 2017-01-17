Mill o Forest school 40th anniversary

Mill o’ Forest School is due to celebrate its 40th anniversary next month, and they are appealing to former pupils and staff to come forward with photos and memoribilia from their time at the school.

It was Queen Elizabeth’s Silver Jubilee Year, Jim Callaghan was the UK’s Prime Minister, the Ford Fiesta had just gone on sale for the first time.

A loaf of bread cost 9p and entry to the cinema for two people cost just 90p. Some of the most sought after toys were Space hoppers and Sindy dolls and those Chopper bikes! The first ever Star Wars films was still months away from release.

On Monday, February 7 1977, it was forecast wet with wintry showers when Mill O’ Forest Primary School opened its doors for the first time. Did you attend the school that day as a pupil or as a member of staff? If so, the school would love to hear from you.

The school is appealing for former pupils and staff to contact the school to share photos or memorabilia. If you have information or memories you can share, please contact Depute Head Teacher, Mrs Hardie on 01569 763561 or milloforest.sch@aberdeenshire.gov.uk

A spokesperson for the school said: “A day of celebration is being planned at the school and if you get in touch in advance you may be able to come along and enjoy the celebrations with the present pupils and staff. Please give us a call or drop us a line so our present pupils can share in this special legacy!”

Share your memories of Mill o’ Forest School with us, to news@mearnsleader.com