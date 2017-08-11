Millo pupils ‘shoe’ their generosity with donations

Pupils from Mill o’ Forest Primary School donated over 200 pairs of shoes at the end of last term to be donated to charity.

The schol’s Global Gang committee were approached by a parent and two pupils - Arran and Ryan Shinnie - on behalf of charity Sal’s Shoes.

Arran and and Ryan Shinnie.

This charity collects shoes which are in good condition and donates them to less fortunate school aged pupils abroad, ensuring that they correctly fit the recipient.

Mill o’ Forest Deputy Head Teacher Christina Hardie said: “Did you know that in some countries you cannot go to school if you do not have a pair of shoes? Any type of shoes with the exception of high heels were collected and sent to less fortunate children. In the end the pupils of Mill O’ Forest donated 210 pairs of shoes which is amazing.

“We also held a “swap shop” where parents were invited to donate clean school uniforms which were in good condition and take away any items which they could make use of. There was no charge for these items.

“Left over items were also donated to charity, reinforcing our motto “Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.””